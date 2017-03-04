Man trapped in West Vancouver avalanche dug out
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Saturday, March 4, 2017 5:32PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, March 4, 2017 5:58PM EST
B.C.’s North Shore Rescue team says they’ve found and dug out a man trapped in an avalanche on a West Vancouver mountain.
According to a Facebook post Saturday, rescuers located the man on Cypress Mountain and brought him to safety.
The victim is now with the rescue group’s air and medical team and will be airlifted to Capilano Gate SAR station.
Earlier Saturday, the North Shore Rescue team responded to a “code alpha,” operating lingo for dealing with avalanche rescues.
North Shore Rescue is responding to Cypress for a "Code Alpha" avalanche rescue— North Shore Rescue (@NSRescue) March 4, 2017
There were no immediate reports of other victims
This story has been corrected to reflect that the avalanche happened at Cypress Mountain, not the Cypress Mountain Resort.
