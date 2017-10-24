

CTVNews.ca Staff





A visually impaired man became trapped in the basement of a Hamilton, Ont. home Tuesday after the house inexplicably collapsed, burying the property in piles of debris and prompting plenty of confusion in the quiet neighbourhood.

The Hamilton Fire Department described the incident as a “major house collapse” and dispatched firefighters to the scene just before 3 p.m. to search through the rubble.

Photos from the scene show insulation, a refrigerator and furniture scattered across the front and back lawns. The second floor of the home appears to have slumped in on itself and is leaning against an adjacent building. The roof can be seen on the front lawn, and shrapnel was scattered across nearby houses.

Hamilton Police said the man was rescued from the basement of the home and rushed to hospital. Officials did not confirm the extent of his injuries.

A neighbour told CTV Toronto that the man lived in the home with his service dog. Fire officials confirmed that there was a dog inside the house but said they were unable to “make contact” with the animal.

Neighbours said they heard a loud bang as the house collapsed. Others reported feeling their windows rattle from the sudden quake.

The cause of the collapse remains unclear. The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshall has been called to investigate.

Gas was shut off to about 200 nearby residences and some homes required a temporary evacuation, which has since lifted.

With files from CTV Toronto