

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





Waterloo Regional Police have confirmed that a 24-year-old Ontarian man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend in a murder believed to have been described on Reddit has been arrested in Texas.

Police discovered Ager Hasan’s 22-year-old girlfriend Melinda Vasilije dead from multiple stab wounds in her apartment in Kitchener, Ont. at approximately 3 a.m. on April 28.

Hasan is believed to have crossed into the United States hours after the woman’s death when he was caught on security footage switching the plates on his vehicle for Pennsylvania plates.

A joint Canada-U.S. warrant was issued for Hasan on one count of second degree murder soon after Vasilije’s death.

Police have said that Hasan and Vasilije had been dating for approximately one year and the alleged stabbing was a “targeted incident.”

The case gained national media attention in May after a Reddit user with the handle Redasblue101 claimed to tell Hasan’s side of the story. In a post that has since been deleted, the user claims he went to Vasilije’s house to mend their relationship after the couple broke up a few weeks prior.

Redasblue101 also said he fled to the United States “to give myself some space and fully take in what happened before I turn myself in."

Two days before his arrest in Texas, a post on an Instagram account believed to be that of Hasan’s said he was planning on coming home.

“It's time to end the dark path I've been traveling and give people the closure they deserve," the Instagram post reads.

Police have yet to confirm the authenticity of the Reddit and Instagram accounts.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.