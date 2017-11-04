Man stabbed after walking away from meeting arranged on classifieds site
The side of a Gatineau police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Saturday, November 4, 2017 1:29PM EDT
Police in Gatineau, Que. say a man was stabbed after walking away from meeting arranged on an online classifieds website.
The 44-year-old man met the two suspects in the Aylmer-area for the transaction on Thursday evening, but decided against the purchase, police said.
The two suspects then followed the man home, forced their way inside and demanded money from the man, police say.
During the altercation, officers say the man was stabbed in the arm. He was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The suspects fled the scene before police arrived.
