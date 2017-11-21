

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Randy Tshilumba, the Quebec man convicted in October of brutally stabbing a young woman to death in a busy Montreal grocery store, is appealing the verdict.

Defence lawyer Julie Giroux filed the appeal Monday and asked the court to either declare her client not criminally responsible due to a mental disorder or to order a new trial.

A jury found Tshilumba, 21, guilty of premeditated murder in the death of Clemence Beaulieu-Patry, rejecting the defence's argument he was not criminally responsible for his actions.

Beaulieu-Patry, 20, was stabbed 14 times on April 10, 2016, inside the grocery store where she worked.

Giroux offered several grounds for the appeal, including the claim the jury's verdict is not reasonable in light of the evidence presented in court regarding the young man's mental health.

Quebec Superior Court Justice Helene Di Salvo sentenced Tshilumba to life in prison with no chance of parole before 25 years.