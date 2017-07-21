Man says he punched grizzly bear in the nose in B.C.
QUALICUM BEACH, B.C. - A British Columbia man's beachcombing trip turned into a harrowing fight for survival as a grizzly bear flailed him around "like a puppet."
Fifty-seven-year-old Randal Warnock says he had been walking on the beach on Brown Island on B.C.'s central coast for about 15 minutes when a bear came out of a bush and attacked him.
Warnock says he tried to reach for his knife but dropped the weapon as the bear started shaking him by his right knee, shredding his jeans.
The BC Ferries captain says he thought he'd die before he punched the bear in the nose.
He says that stopped the bruiser, which had already punctured the man's knees, especially the right one, which had a big gash.
Warnock says he left a bloody trail as he hobbled back to his skiff to get to his fishing boat before the coast guard rescued him two hours later and he was taken to hospital in Port Hardy.
