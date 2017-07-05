

CTVNews.ca Staff





A B.C. woman is injured but alive thanks to a hiker, who says he found her five days after she tumbled into a ravine.

Clint Whitla tells CTV News Channel that he was hiking in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday when he heard a woman say “hello.”

“I said hello back,” he adds. “Then she started screaming, ‘Help me, help me, please help me.’”

Whitla says he made his way about 60 feet (18 metres) down into the ravine, where he found the woman, who could not move her legs.

She had a gash on her forehead, dried blood on her face and was “completely” bruised, he adds. Whitla says he called 9-1-1 and first responders showed up minutes later.

The woman explained that she had been sitting on a fallen tree, rolled off it the wrong way and tumbled down the embankment the previous Thursday, according to Whitla.

The woman soon stopped talking, “closed her eyes and relaxed … with the knowledge that her ordeal was over with and someone was there to help her,” he says.

Gary McHarg, a battalion chief with Surrey’s fire department, told CTV Vancouver that the woman suffered injuries but he did not know the details of her condition. He said she spent “possibly up to five days” in the ravine.