A Winnipeg woman sustained a black eye and several chipped teeth after she stood up to a man whom she says was sexually harassing another woman on the bus.

Aisha Walker says she felt compelled to step in when she saw a man behaving aggressively toward the other woman, who did not appear to enjoy his advances.

“He just kept asking her if she wanted to dance,” Walker told CTV Winnipeg. Walker says the man kept “shaking up to her” and tried to “grind up on her.”

Walker says she switched spots with the woman and got into a tense argument with the man.

“It got heated. I was swearing at him, I was insulting him, name-calling,” she said.

A second man soon interrupted the exchange and took the other man’s side.

“He said I don’t give an F-word and get out of my effin’ way, and we can take this outside if you want and handle it that way,” Walker said.

Walker says she “questioned” the man, and he responded by hitting her.

“I guess he didn’t want to be questioned because, at that point, he struck me in the face with all of his might and immediately got off the bus.”

Walker told the driver about the encounter and the driver stopped the bus to come to her aid.

Police are now looking into security footage from the bus, but no arrests have been made.

Walker says the blow left her with seven chipped teeth. She’s now crowdfunding to pay for the dental work to fix her teeth, because she says she can’t afford it herself.

“One of my teeth is chipped so badly that a nerve is physically exposed, and it hurts to breathe,” she said.

Nevertheless, Walker says she would absolutely do it all again if she had the chance.

“If I see it happen again I will do the exact same thing again,” she said. “I won’t stand there and watch a woman be harassed like that. If no one will stand up for someone, I have to.”