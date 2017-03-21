Man kidnapped from Que. restaurant found dead along busy highway
Police investigate the scene after a body was dumped on Highway 13, Tuesday, March 21, 2017 in Laval. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 21, 2017 5:58PM EDT
LAVAL, Que. -- Quebec provincial police say a man whose body was found along a busy highway on Tuesday had earlier been reported kidnapped from a restaurant just north of Montreal.
Police were alerted to what was described as a badly beaten body along Highway 13 in Laval.
By the time they arrived, officers discovered the man was already dead.
Spokeswoman Joyce Kemp said the investigation was ongoing.
MOST WATCHED
More News from Canada
- Man kidnapped from Que. restaurant found dead along busy highway
- Montreal activist who staged topless protest during Grand Prix acquitted of charges
- Ont. officer faces sexual assault, breach of trust charge: SIU
- Driver threatened with machete in Ontario road rage incident: police
- Runaway rail car was unattended with inadequate braking: report