

CTVNews.ca Staff





Winnipeg police say a man is in custody after a bus driver died following an attack on the University of Manitoba campus early Tuesday morning.

The bus driver was allegedly stabbed with a weapon on the University of Manitoba’s Fort Garry campus around 2 a.m.

The male driver was taken to hospital after the attack, where he later died. Police have identified the victim as 58-year-old Irvine J. Fraser.

At a news conference Tuesday morning, Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth told reporters that investigators believe the bus driver was stabbed by a passenger when he was stopped at the end of his route on campus.

Police said they believe the bus operator and suspect were the only people on the bus at the time of the incident.

Police officers were on the scene moments after the incident, Smyth said, and witnesses were able to direct officers to Red River where the police canine unit was able to track down the suspect, who was attempting to cross the river.

A 22-year-old suspect was taken into custody. No criminal charges have been laid as of Tuesday morning, Smyth said.

In a joint statement, the City of Winnipeg and Winnipeg Transit said the “safety and security of our operators and passengers are first and foremost in our minds,” and they are taking the incident “very seriously.”

The university said there are no ongoing safety concerns on campus and classes are resuming as usual.