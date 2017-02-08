

CTVNews.ca Staff





A man is in custody, hours after RCMP responded to a residence in Pincher Creek following reports of shots fired, CTV News has learned.

CTV Calgary reports that, as of midday Wednesday, an RCMP tactical team had cleared the scene in Pincher Creek.

Officers had been on the scene since 4:30 a.m. local time Wednesday, after reports of gunshots. CTV Calgary reported that an RCMP tactical team surrounded a surrounded a home in the town, as they negotiated with an armed man who was reportedly barricaded inside the residence.

Homes within a three-block radius were evacuated while police dealt with an “emergency situation.”

The town of Pincher Creek is located approximately 100 kilometres west of Lethbridge.

Classes were cancelled at nearby Matthew Halton High School before it was opened to students Wednesday morning, police said. Other schools in the vicinity were also been closed as a precaution.

As the incident was unfolding, RCMP said that there were “no indications” of any injuries, and confirmed that there one male was involved in the incident.

A notice posted on the town’s website earlier Wednesday said some areas had been closed due to an “emergency situation.” The notice also said the town office, swimming pool and community centre arena would be closed for the day.