Man in critical condition after alleged shootout with Montreal police
A man is in hospital with serious injuries after being shot during an altercation with Montreal police.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, December 31, 2016 12:41PM EST
MONTREAL -- A man is in critical condition after being struck with at least one bullet during an early-morning confrontation with Montreal police.
The province's police oversight agency says officers were called to intervene in a fight outside a bar at about 3 a.m. Saturday.
According to preliminary information, investigators believe the officers pursued the man when they saw he was carrying a gun.
They say the suspect turned and shot in the direction of the officers, who returned fire.
The independent investigations agency is called to investigate when a civilian is killed or injured during a police intervention. Provincial police were also on site Saturday morning to provide support.
