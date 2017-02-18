Man guilty of second-degree murder in prom-night killing
An Ottawa jury has found a man guilty of second-degree murder in the prom-night killing of Brandon Volpi.
The 18-year-old Volpi died after being stabbed in the chest and neck during a fight outside a downtown Ottawa hotel during an after-prom party in June 2014.
Devontay Hackett, who was also 18 at the time, was arrested in Toronto days after the fatal altercation outside the hotel.
It took the jury two days to reach its verdict.
“We got what we were looking for,” Brandon Volpi’s father Danny told reporters outside court on Friday, following the verdict.
“It doesn't bring my son back,” he added. “I still lost a part of me and that's never going to change, that pain is there forever.”
The mandatory minimum sentence for second-degree murder is life without parole for at least 10 years.
