

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - A man found guilty of second-degree murder in a 2012 gas-and-dash that killed a Toronto gas station attendant has been sentenced to life in prison, with no chance of parole for 16 years.

Max Tutiven was found guilty by a jury last month.

Forty-four-year-old Jayesh Prajapati was killed when he tried to stop a driver from leaving without paying for gas.

Both the Crown and defence had asked for a life sentence, but the difference was on parole.

Prosecutors argued Tutiven should have no chance of getting out for 17 years, while the defence was asking for parole in 12 years.

Tutiven had pleaded not guilty, telling court that he thought he had hit a pylon and not a person.