

CTVNews.ca Staff





After an hours-long rescue effort, firefighters finally managed to free a man who was wedged in a narrow gap between two buildings in downtown Toronto.

The man was trapped between buildings located on Sherbourne Street, between Queen and Richmond Streets, for almost six hours on Tuesday.

“The space he’s occupying is no more than eight inches wide,” Platoon Chief James Green told CP24 as the rescue was underway.

Toronto Fire said the man appeared too weak to grasp the ropes thrown to him in their rescue attempts.

“He’s got some lack of circulation in his arms and legs so he can’t really move,” Green said. “He’s got a rebar that’s wedged around his legs. He’s in a bit of a state, that’s for sure.”

The rescue took more than two hours, as firefighters cut through a wall to reach him.

“It’s an extremely difficult operation. We’re jackhammering through three layers of brick in a close environment,” Green said.

The crew was in constant contact with the man and gave him water to keep him hydrated.

The man was eventually pulled through the hole the rescue workers created and he was taken to a waiting ambulance to be assessed.

Toronto Paramedic Services said the man was in serious but non-life-threatening condition, with decreased awareness and a number of aches and pains.

It’s still unclear how he became stuck, but it’s thought he may been trying to retrieve something.