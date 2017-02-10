Man found not criminally responsible for bus beheading gets absolute discharge
Vince Li is pictured at a court appearance in a Portage La Prairie, Man., Aug. 5, 2008. (John Woods / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The man who killed and beheaded a fellow bus passenger has been granted an absolute discharge, eight years after he was found not criminally responsible for the murder.
Will Baker, formerly known as Vince Li, killed 22-year-old Tim McLean on a Greyhound bus in Manitoba on July 30, 2008.
Baker, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, was declared not criminally responsible because of his disorder.
Manitoba's Criminal Code Review Board said Friday that Baker was no longer a “significant threat” to public safety.
“The Review Board has taken into account the safety of the public, which is the paramount consideration, the present mental condition of Mr. Baker and his reintegration into society and his other needs,” the Board wrote in its decision.
Developing story...
