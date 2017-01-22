

The Canadian Press





SQUAMISH, B.C. - Police in Squamish, B.C., say a man has been found dead after an apparent explosion in a tent.

RCMP say a resident was walking home Saturday night and spotted a fire in a brush area, then heard an explosion and called emergency responders.

Fire crews arrived and the blaze was put out.

Ambulance crews stood down when the man's body was discovered.

Police say the explosion is believed to be from propane canisters inside the tent and that the fire has not been deemed suspicious.

RCMP say checks were done with a local homeless shelter, but the body has not yet been identified.