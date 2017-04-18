

CTVNews.ca Staff





A man is facing a mischief charge after allegedly throwing a bag containing suspicious items towards the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa and running away.

The man was detained around 11:10 a.m. Tuesday morning as police cordoned off the scene and searched the bag. Police have not said exactly what was in the bag, but it was deemed suspicious.

The incident caused a brief, partial evacuation of Centre Block, the government building that houses the Senate chambers and the House of Commons.

It didn’t take long for authorities to give everyone the all-clear. Parliament Hill activities returned to normal early Tuesday afternoon.

The area was relatively quiet at the time, as MPs are on break until May 1.