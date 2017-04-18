Man faces mischief charge over suspicious bag on Parliament Hill
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, April 18, 2017 12:20PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 18, 2017 1:58PM EDT
A man is facing a mischief charge after allegedly throwing a bag containing suspicious items towards the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa and running away.
The man was detained around 11:10 a.m. Tuesday morning as police cordoned off the scene and searched the bag. Police have not said exactly what was in the bag, but it was deemed suspicious.
The incident caused a brief, partial evacuation of Centre Block, the government building that houses the Senate chambers and the House of Commons.
It didn’t take long for authorities to give everyone the all-clear. Parliament Hill activities returned to normal early Tuesday afternoon.
The area was relatively quiet at the time, as MPs are on break until May 1.
Here's the suspicious package that closed the Hill earlier. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/wcxL2tFGqz— Mackenzie Gray (@Gray_Mackenzie) April 18, 2017
