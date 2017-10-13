

CTVNews.ca Staff





A man pulled over by police in Newfoundland for driving with a smashed-in windshield had possibly one of the most Canadian excuses in the books: he hit a moose.

Holyrood RCMP shared a picture of the driver’s shattered car Thursday with a sarcastic note.

“Vehicle hit moose then drove 170 kms like this trying to get to St. John's! Can you think of reasons why the driver should not have done so?” the post read.

Fortunately, the moose struck the passenger’s side of the vehicle, but left a gaping hole in the glass.

Const. Dennis Hann said passers-by helped the driver after the collision near Swift Current, N.L.

“Some people stopped to help him, they dragged the moose off to the side of the road. They made a phone call to report it,” Hann told NTV News.

Rather than stick around and call for help, the driver decided to get back behind the wheel, Hann said.

“He just needed to get to town so bad, he decided to drive on,” he said.

The man was pulled over in Holyrood, just south of St. John’s. Police called a tow truck and helped the man reach his destination.

With files from NTV News