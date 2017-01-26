Man dies after tractor crashes through pond ice in northern Ontario
Published Thursday, January 26, 2017 2:53PM EST
POWASSAN, Ont. -- An 82-year-old man has died after the tractor he was operating crashed through the ice of a pond in northern Ontario.
Provincial police say they were called to the scene in Powassan, Ont. on Wednesday afternoon.
They say the man was driving the tractor on the ice of the pond when it fell through with him still inside.
They say family members arrived on the scene and worked with paramedics to try and rescue him.
He was rushed to hospital, but was later pronounced dead.
Police have identified the victim as Eugene Kunkel of Powassan.
