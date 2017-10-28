

The Canadian Press





COBOURG, Ont. -- Ontario's police watchdog says two people are dead after a police-involved shooting late Friday night at a hospital in Cobourg, about 100 kilometres east of Toronto.

The Special Investigations Unit says it's investigating the death of a 70-year-old man and provincial police are investigating the death of a 76-year-old woman at the Northumberland Hills Hospital.

The SIU says Cobourg police received a call for reports of gunshots inside the hospital on Friday at about 11 p.m.

It says when police responded, two officers encountered the man in the hospital emergency room.

The agency says both police officers discharged their firearms after an interaction with the man, who was hit and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SIU says the body of the woman was also found at the scene, and provincial police are investigating her death.

Ontario Provincial Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday morning.

The hospital says its emergency department was temporarily shut down for the police investigations, and incoming patients were diverted to nearby hospitals.

But it said the emergency department reopened Saturday morning.

"Due to the ongoing investigation we are unable to comment on the specifics of what occurred in our Emergency Department last night," said Linda Davis, hospital president and CEO. "What I can tell you is that the scene is secure and all current patients, caregivers, staff and police personnel are safe."

Davis said in a written statement posted to the hospital website that hospital staff are trained in how to handle "weapon-related situations".

"While we hope that we never need to use this training, it proved very beneficial tonight," she said.

The SIU is automatically called in to investigate reports of death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault involving police.