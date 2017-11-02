

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





A Vancouver man convicted of killing his mother has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 12 years.

Brian Whitlock was found guilty in June of second-degree murder in the beating death of his 61-year-old mother Barbara in November 2014. Barbara’s body was found with blunt force injuries to her head and neck on the patio outside her home in Vancouver’s Dunbar-Southlands neighbourhood.

Following the discovery of Barbara’s body, police surrounded the home and Whitlock surrendered after an eight-hour standoff, which saw officers use a flash-bang grenade and non-lethal ammunition.

During the sentencing on Wednesday, Whitlock sat still and expressionless as the judge delivered her decision. The judge read out details from the case in court and said it was obvious that Whitlock suffers from mental illness. The trial heard that Whitlock believed his mother was a witch who could cast spells and that her dog was possessed.

“Yeah, I killed that witch,” Whitlock told his brother after the murder.

He also said he saw the word “kill” written on a wall and thought his mother’s house was booby-trapped.

Before delivering her sentence, the judge asked Whitlock if he had anything to say.

“Did it really take three years to get to this point?” he responded.

Barbara’s husband, Warren Clare, spoke to CTV Vancouver from Hawaii on Wednesday following the sentence. He said he was disappointed that Whitlock will be eligible for release in 12 years.

“That’s not life in my books,” Clare said.

Clare also said he was worried for the public’s safety if Whitlock is released.

“If Brian refuses to take treatment during his incarceration, our society should be very concerned if and when he’s released,” he warned.

Crown prosecutors had earlier asked that Whitlock be held for 12 to 15 years before parole eligibility, arguing that he was at a high risk to reoffend. The defence had requested 10 years.

Whitlock made headlines in 2012 when he was found guilty of animal cruelty for beating his German shepherd, Captain, to death with a baseball bat and leaving the dog to die in a dumpster. The dog was found covered in cuts and bruises and died from its injuries the next day. Whitlock was given a 60-day sentence in jail and a lifetime ban on animal ownership.

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s St. John Alexander