Man charged with second degree murder in woman's death in London, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, October 28, 2017 5:52PM EDT
LONDON, Ont. -- Police in London, Ont., have charged a 25-year-old man in connection with the death of a woman who went missing last Monday.
Oluwatobi Boyede faces charges of second degree murder and offering an indignity to a human body in connection with the death of Josephine Glenn.
Boyede is being held in custody on the allegations until he next appears in court in the coming days.
Efforts to find Glenn continued throughout the week.
Police received a tip and found the 26-year-old woman's remains on Friday.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Police report five fatal overdoses in one day in Abbotsford, B.C.
- Man charged with second degree murder in woman's death in London, Ont.
- High-risk police operation ends with one man arrested in Kamloops, B.C.
- Canadian accepting Nobel for nuclear disarmament group urges PM to do more
- Vancouver man vows to fight effort to demolish new $3M home