

CTVNews.ca Staff





A 26-year-old man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after his grandparents were found dead in their suburban Montreal home.

Roussillon intermunicipal police discovered the bodies of Jeannot Chapdelaine, 67, and his wife Simonne Jourdain, 78, in their South Shore home on Forestier Street, in the community of Saint-Catherine on Monday morning.

Quebec’s provincial police force was called in to take over the investigation. At around 1 p.m. that day, officers investigating the crime scene noticed a man walking in the area. The man fled on foot when police officers tried to approach him but he was quickly apprehended. He was arrested about 200 metres from the family home.

Jeannot Junior Cormier, the victims’ grandson, was formally charged with two counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday. He is due back in court in mid-December.

Neighbours told CTV Montreal’s Stephane Giroux that the couple raised their grandson and he lived in the house where the bodies were discovered.

With files from CTV Montreal