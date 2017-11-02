Man charged with mischief in false alarm gun call that closed Toronto street
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 2, 2017 1:03PM EDT
TORONTO -- Police say tips from the public have led to the arrest of a man accused of making a false gun call a week ago that led to the closure of a busy downtown Toronto street.
The Emergency Task Force and other officers converged on a King Street West building following a report of a person with a gun last Thursday afternoon.
The closure of the street (from Blue Jays Way to Spadina Avenue) backed up traffic in both directions through much of the afternoon before police declared it to be a "false alarm."
Investigators say a 54-year-old Toronto man was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with public mischief.
He was to appear in court on Thursday.
