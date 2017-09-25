Man charged with manslaughter in Alberta carfentanil death
In this June 27, 2016 photo provided by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, a member of the RCMP opens a printer ink bottle containing the opioid carfentanil imported from China, in Vancouver. (Royal Canadian Mounted Police via AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, September 25, 2017 7:21PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 25, 2017 11:53PM EDT
EDSON, Alta. - An Alberta man faces a manslaughter charge after police allege he supplied pills in a carfentanil overdose.
RCMP say 48-year-old Guy Kennedy was found dead in a hotel room in Edson, Alta., on Oct. 21, 2016.
Police say several tablets and powder residue were in the room, and tests later confirmed the tablets were counterfeit OxyContin and contained carfentanil.
In March, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton determined that a carfentanil overdose caused Kennedy's death.
Shawn Taras Prokopchuk, who is 32 and from Calgary, faces a charge of manslaughter and trafficking.
He was arrested last week and is to appear Tuesday in provincial court in Whitecourt.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Edmonton police officer disciplined for lying about being a helicopter pilot
- N.B. newlyweds reunited with belongings stolen after move to B.C.
- Paralympian sues University of Regina over accident that left her a quadriplegic
- B.C. man acquitted of 4 terrorism charges related to Facebook posts
- Children stuck in schools with no A/C as heat hits Ontario, Quebec