Man charged with defrauding parents, identity theft: police
An Ontario Provincial Police car is shown in this file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, May 1, 2017 11:16AM EDT
PETERBOROUGH, Ont. -- A 46-year-old man is facing dozens of charges after allegedly defrauding his parents out of thousands of dollars.
Police in Peterborough, Ont., say the alleged frauds took place between late February and late April when the couple were out of town.
When they returned, police say the pair noticed many unauthorized withdrawals from their bank accounts.
They soon discovered forged cheques and a new credit card opened in their names, as well as items allegedly stolen from their home.
The couple also allege a home phone line and Internet service had been added to their accounts without their consent.
Their son was arrested on Saturday and charged with 36 counts including 11 of fraud under $5,000, eight of making forged documents and three of identity theft.
His name is not being released to protect the identity of his parents.
