

The Canadian Press





CALGARY -- A man has been charged in the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl on a Calgary transit bus.

Police say the girl was sitting at the back of an empty bus when a man got on and sat next to her.

They say the man allegedly took off his leather jacket and placed it across his lap as well as the lap of the girl and sexually assaulted her.

She asked him to stop and, as she moved to another area of the bus, the man allegedly assaulted her again as she walked past him.

The teen got off at the next stop.

Tamim Samimi, who is 20 and from Calgary, is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference with a youth.

He is next to appear in court on Dec. 14.