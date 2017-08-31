

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





A 39-year-old man is facing several charges after he allegedly attempted to abduct a four-year-old girl at a Toronto department store on Wednesday afternoon.

A mother and her three children were shopping at a Marshalls store near Warden and Eglinton avenues in the Scarborough area when a stranger approached the little girl, police said. The man tried to start a conversation with the girl but she started to scream and ran to her mother, who confronted him.

Following the encounter with the girl’s mother, the man quickly left the store and was seen pacing around the parking lot. The mother told Marshalls’ store security, who called the police.

As the family made their way to exit the store, they noticed the same man waiting out front, according to police.

Store security escorted the mother and her children across the parking lot to their vehicle. As they were walking, the suspect allegedly ran towards the family and tried to grab the little girl from her mother’s arms, police said.

After a brief struggle, the man ran away and police were able to track him down and arrest him a short distance away. The young girl was not hurt during the altercation.

A witness told CP24 that the family appeared distraught following the ordeal and called it “scary.”

Tyrone Bartley, 39, of Pickering, has been charged with abduction of a person under the age of 14, assault, and mischief under $5,000. He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday morning.

With files from CP24