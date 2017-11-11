Man charged after allegedly spitting on parking enforcement officer in Toronto
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, November 11, 2017 1:19PM EST
TORONTO -- A man is facing charges after allegedly spitting on a parking enforcement officer in Toronto.
Police say the incident happened on Thursday morning when the parking officer was ticketing the man's car.
They say the man approached the officer and started yelling "aggressively".
Investigators allege the man then spit on the officer, got in his car and drove off.
They say a 47-year-old Toronto man has been charged with assaulting a peace officer.
