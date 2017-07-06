Man charged after allegedly causing disturbance on flight to Cuba
A CF-18 Hornet leaves for Kuwait from Cold Lake, Alta., on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2014. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)
Charalabos Nassios, The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, July 6, 2017 11:16PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 7, 2017 3:54PM EDT
MONTREAL -- A Quebec man is facing several charges after an unruly passenger forced a Sunwing Airlines flight bound for Cuba to return to Montreal under a fighter jet escort.
Charalabos Nassios was arraigned by videoconference in a Montreal courtroom this afternoon on charges that included assault, uttering threats and committing an act of violence against a person that is likely to endanger the safety of an aircraft.
The Crown objected to his release and the 39-year-old is scheduled to appear in court Monday for a bail hearing.
Nassios lives in Laval, just north of Montreal.
An airline spokeswoman said flight WG604, which had departed for Cayo Coco on Thursday, turned around due to a passenger making threats.
NORAD spokesman Lt. Commander Joe Nawrocki said a pair of U.S. Air Force F-15 jets were dispatched from Barnes Air National Guard Base in Massachusetts and intercepted the aircraft near Albany, N.Y.
Canadian CF-18s were also reportedly scrambled but did not take part in the operation.
MOST WATCHED
More News from Canada
- Atikamekw community reeling after young brothers allegedly beaten by other children
- RCMP officer charged with dangerous driving involving B.C. scooter pursuit
- Police warn of motorcycle gang gathering in central Newfoundland
- 3,000 ordered to evacuate ahead of B.C. wildfire
- North Korean missile test has some Korean-Canadians worried, some unfazed