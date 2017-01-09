

CTVNews.ca Staff





A man has been caught on video snatching bags of empty bottles meant for charity and attempting to cash them in for money in Edmonton.

A homeowner in Edmonton says he saw a man in overalls and a hardhat take the bags of bottles from his doorstep, where they had been left for a scheduled charity pickup. The bottles were in a bag marked for the charity, called Empties to Winn.

The homeowner shared photos of the man with the charity driver when he arrived, and told him about the alleged theft.

A short time later, the driver, Kenneth Knight, encountered the man at a bottle depot.

"The individual who had stolen these donations pulled in right in front of me," Knight told CTV Edmonton. He said he recognized the man from the homeowner's photos, and also recognized the Empties to Winn bags the man was trying to cash in.

"It was a total fluke," he said. "I just pulled in next to him, got out, stood next to his vehicle. He ignored me."

Fred Mabunge, who sorted bottles for the man, says the individual appeared nervous during their interaction.

"He was very restless, and he kept on telling me, can you make it faster?" said Mabunge.

Security footage shows the man pacing back and forth in the depot while the bottles are counted. A short time later, Knight and a few depot employees can be seen confronting him.

Knight says the man initially denied stealing the bottles, but he backed down when Knight said there was proof.

"I just flat out told him, I hate to tell you this, but you've been photographed – we know that these aren't yours," he said. "He didn't deny it after that."

Video shows the man abandoning the Empties to Winn bottles, but picking up a few other bags he had with him on his way out.

Empties to Winn is a not-for-profit organization that provides tax receipts in exchange for bags of bottles. Proceeds from the bottles go toward the Winnifred Stewart Association, which supports individuals with developmental disabilities.

Vicki Andress, the program manager for Empties to Winn, says the incident is unfortunate, but not surprising. "We'd be foolish to think, with 11,000 households participating, that it didn't happen," she said.

Knight said the man's actions were "disheartening."

"To be very blunt, you're stealing from a charity," he said.

With files from CTV Edmonton