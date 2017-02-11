

An Ontario man badly injured in a car crash more than two decades ago has been reunited with the woman who helped save his life.

Tony Flaro’s vehicle collided head-on with a tractor trailer near Winchester, Ont., in October 1995.

Adele Gannon saw Flaro’s car in a ditch and ran to help him, cutting his seatbelt and comforting him until paramedics arrived.

“I remember a lot of blood on his face,” she said. “A lot. I couldn’t really tell what he looked like … he couldn’t move his legs.”

Gannon said she called around to hospitals hoping to find out about Flaro’s status and never got an answer.

But recently his name popped up in a buy-sell group on Facebook, so she sent him a message.

Flaro said he got goosebumps when he received the note. He too had tried to track Gannon down.

“I wanted to find her back then because she saved my life,” Flaro added.

The reunion was held at a hotel in Cornwall. It turns out the two live just 10-minutes apart.

