Man badly injured in 1995 car crash finally reunited with woman who saved his life
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Saturday, February 11, 2017 8:16PM EST
An Ontario man badly injured in a car crash more than two decades ago has been reunited with the woman who helped save his life.
Tony Flaro’s vehicle collided head-on with a tractor trailer near Winchester, Ont., in October 1995.
Adele Gannon saw Flaro’s car in a ditch and ran to help him, cutting his seatbelt and comforting him until paramedics arrived.
“I remember a lot of blood on his face,” she said. “A lot. I couldn’t really tell what he looked like … he couldn’t move his legs.”
Gannon said she called around to hospitals hoping to find out about Flaro’s status and never got an answer.
But recently his name popped up in a buy-sell group on Facebook, so she sent him a message.
Flaro said he got goosebumps when he received the note. He too had tried to track Gannon down.
“I wanted to find her back then because she saved my life,” Flaro added.
The reunion was held at a hotel in Cornwall. It turns out the two live just 10-minutes apart.
With a report from CTV Ottawa’s Megan Shaw
MOST WATCHED
More News from Canada
- Nova Scotia premier promises to 'bring an end' to teachers dispute
- Quebec ticket takes $60 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw
- B.C.'s Coquihalla Highway closed again overnight due to spun out trucks
- Quebec sees 'biggest increase' in asylum seekers
- Conservative leader: absolute discharge of bus killer 'doesn’t seem right'