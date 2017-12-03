

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Police say two women, aged 55 and 75, are dead after an overnight stabbing in Montreal.

Investigators say they were called to an apartment in the city's east end at about 3:15 a.m. on Sunday.

They say the younger woman was found dead at the scene and the older woman was taken to hospital with serious upper body wounds.

Police say she was pronounced dead in hospital.

They say a 35-year-old man, who was the son of the younger woman and grandson of the older, was arrested in connection with the case.

There's no word on charges.