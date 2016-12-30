

The Canadian Press





Edmonton police say a man used a front-end loader to steal a bank machine -- the second such crime this week.

Officers responded early Friday to an alarm at a cash advance business and saw the loader a few blocks away with the ATM in its bucket.

Police say they followed the loader for about five blocks and, five minutes later, it stopped.

The driver was arrested without incident.

Christopher Hoffele, who is 29, faces charges of break and enter, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of break-in instruments.

Police are investigating whether the crime is linked to a similar one Thursday, when an ATM was removed from the wall of a business, likely with a piece of machinery.