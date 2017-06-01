

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





A 32-year-old man from Pickering, Ont., just east of Toronto, has been arrested in connection with three recent incidents of cement cinderblocks thrown from overpasses into traffic on Canada’s busiest highway.

The first incident occurred Sunday evening at around 10 p.m. local time.

Chad Charlemagne told CTV Toronto in a report that aired on Wednesday that he was driving his jeep on Highway 401 under the Progress Avenue overpass in Scarborough when a large cinderblock wrapped in a bag came crashing through the roof of his vehicle.

“All of a sudden, a big bang came down and smashed into my car,” Charlemagne recalled. “I thought it was a bomb.”

Luckily, the cement block landed in Charlemagne’s passenger seat and he was unharmed in the incident.

On Wednesday, another cement cinderblock was thrown onto the same highway from the Yonge Street overpass at around 11:15 a.m., according to Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

He said the cinderblock caused minor damage to a few vehicles but that no one was injured.

An hour later, a witness called to report a similar incident on an overpass at Warden Avenue in Scarborough.

Schmidt said the witness saw suspicious activity on a highway overpass and took photos of the person and vehicle involved. He also said dash camera footage played a role in identifying the suspect.

The suspect was arrested on Thursday morning, according to the OPP. He is facing three counts of mischief endangering life.

“With the tips from the public and the attention that the media brought on this incident, we now have one man in custody,” Schmidt said.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall at 10 a.m. for a bail hearing.

With files from CTV Toronto