Man allegedly punches manager in face during first day on job
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 10, 2017 11:15AM EDT
BARRIE, Ont. -- Police say a 20-year-old man has a court date next month after a bad first day on the job.
They say officers were called to a Barrie, Ont., fast food restaurant on Saturday to investigate a reported altercation between a new employee and his manager.
Investigators say the man had just started the job on Saturday and was being trained by the store manager.
It's alleged the store manager was punched in the face after correcting the new employee during his training.
Police say the man fled the restaurant before police arrived and the manager was treated for minor injuries.
They say the man turned himself in on Sunday and is charged with assault.
