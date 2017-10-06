Man accused of throwing object at Quebec premier pleads guilty to assault
Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard, International Relations Minister Christine St-Pierre, right, and United States consul general Nina Maria Fite pause for a moment of silence during a vigil for the victims of the shooting in Orlando, on June 16, 2016 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Published Friday, October 6, 2017 4:53PM EDT
MONTREAL - A man who threw a projectile at Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard at a vigil for victims of the Orlando massacre has pleaded guilty to assault charges.
Esteban Torres was charged after throwing the object at Couillard during a gathering in Montreal's gay village in June 2016 to pay homage to the 49 victims gunned down at a gay night club in Florida.
Torres, 20 at the time of the assault, spoke to the crowd and later tossed an object at the premier, who was not injured but was quickly taken from the area by his security team.
The object in question wasn't recovered, but Torres said at the time it was a ball of paper.
The young transgender rights activist had another charge of disturbing the peace conditionally stayed.
Torres returns to court on Oct. 20.
