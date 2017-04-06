

CTVNews.ca Staff





The lawyer for a 27-year-old man accused of planning to leave Canada to participate in the activity of a terrorist group says her client is shocked by the allegations.

Pamir Hakimzadah was charged Wednesday, following a national security investigation that began in January, 2016.

The RCMP allege Hakimzadah travelled to Turkey in the fall of 2014, to join the Islamic State group. After being detained by Turkish authorities, Hakimzadah was returned to Canada.

CTV News has confirmed that Hakimzadah is Canadian. When he made a brief appearance in a Toronto court via video link on Thursday, his case was adjourned to April 26.

Kakimzadah’s lawyer, Rishma Gupta, said her client wasn’t involved in any plan to join a terror group.

Hakimzadah is also facing charges of assault and uttering threats, Toronto police say. Those charges fall under Toronto police jurisdiction.

RCMP is asking Canadians to “remain vigilant” and report any information on terrorism or suspicious activities to the National Security Information Network at 1-800-420-5805 or by contacting their local police.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.

With file from The Canadian Press