

CTVNews.ca Staff





A 27-year-old man accused of planning to leave Canada to participate in the activity of a terrorist group is also facing charges of assault and uttering threats, Toronto police say.

Pamir Hakimzadah, who is currently in Toronto police custody, is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning. The charges of assault, assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats fall under Toronto police jurisdiction.

Hakimzadah’s arrest followed a national security investigation that began in January 2016. The RCMP allege Hakimzadah travelled to Turkey in the fall of 2014 to join the Islamic State group. After being detained by Turkish authorities, Hakimzadah was returned to Canada.

The RCMP is asking Canadians to “remain vigilant” and report any information on terrorism or suspicious activities to the National Security Information Network at 1-800-420-5805 or by contacting their local police.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.