Man, 44, charged in blast that damaged entrance to Saskatoon courthouse
An entrance to the Provincial Court is blocked off after as Police are investigating the detonation of a suspected improvised explosive device last night in Saskatoon, Thursday, March 30, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 3, 2017 11:49AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 3, 2017 2:07PM EDT
Saskatoon police have laid charges against a man in an explosion last week outside city's provincial courthouse.
The blast happened late Wednesday evening near the front doors of the building.
Part of the cover over the entranceway was damaged, but no one was hurt.
Police later said they had ruled out international terrorism, but investigators were looking at all other potential motives.
A 44-year-old Saskatoon man is in custody on charges that include intent to cause an explosion and threats to cause damage.
Rodney James M. Wilkie, 44, was scheduled to make an appearance in provincial court today.
