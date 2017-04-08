Man, 25, arrested in death of his wife, who was nine months pregnant
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, April 8, 2017 12:03PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 9, 2017 9:47AM EDT
PICKERING, Ont. -- Police east of Toronto have arrested a man wanted in connection with the death of his wife, who was nine months pregnant.
Police say the suspect, Nicholas Tyler Baig, 25, was arrested at a residence in Markham Saturday evening.
He faces a charge of second degree murder and will appear in court Sunday morning for a bail hearing on the allegation.
Officers say they arrived to the scene of an assault at about 9:45 p.m. Friday, where they discovered the body of 27-year-old Arianna Goberdham.
She was found with "obvious signs of trauma."
Police say the baby did not survive.
