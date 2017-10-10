

The Canadian Press





Calgary police have a man and a woman in custody and say charges are pending in a quadruple homicide last summer.

The remains of Glynnis Fox, 36, her sister Tiffany Ear, 39, and Cody Pfeiffer, 25, were found in a burned-out car at a Calgary construction site on July 10.

Hanock Afowerk, who was 26 and the car's owner, was found dead near Highway 22 and Highway 8 west of Calgary two days later.

Police issued a plea in Alberta and Saskatchewan for help in solving the crime, asking for anyone who had dashcam footage from the rural area around the time of Afowerk's killing to come forward.

They also asked people in Moose Jaw, Sask., to contact them if they found discarded clothing, specifically shirts, pants, shoes, documents or any other materials that may have been burned.

Police said at the time that it was believed the items might be near Canadian Forces Base Moose Jaw or the Moose Jaw municipal airfield.