

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





Widespread mobile and landline phone service outages are affecting people across parts of eastern Canada.

Bell confirmed the disruption in a statement on Friday.

“Bell is experiencing a major service outage in Atlantic Canada impacting Internet, wireless, TV and landline phone services. Wireless 911 service is operational but landline 911 service is intermittent. Please opt for wireless 911 if you experience difficulty contacting 911 by landline. Bell apologizes for this situation and we are working to restore service as quickly as possible. Further updates to follow,” the statement read.

Telus tweeted that they were looking into the “root cause” of the network issue in the Maritimes and directed customers to a service status page for updates. They suggested that a major cut to a fibre line is the cause of the outage in an update posted on their website. The company said the cut affected 885 LTE cell sites across the region.

Koodo and Virgin have also been affected because they use Bell’s towers.

It’s not yet clear when services will be restored, but CTV’s Todd Battis reported that service seems to have been restored to some customers.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary tweeted that some residents are unable to call 911 or other non-emergency police phone numbers. They asked the public to avoid calling 911 to “test it.”

Other emergency services across the Maritimes also said they were experiencing communication problems and advised residents to try non-emergency numbers if 911 didn’t work for them.

Gander Fire/Rescue in Newfoundland, for example, said in a tweet that 911 wasn’t working for them and provided an alternate number.

Nova Scotia’s Emergency Health Services (EHS) tweeted that they were experiencing a “province-wide communications outage” and asked their on-duty crews to return to their stations and monitor their tablets for calls.

New Brunswick’s Justice and Public Safety department said there may be impacts on 911 and first responder services.

“Emergency response agencies and critical infrastructure owners/operators have contingency plans for telecommunications outages and these plans are currently being put into place. However 911 services appear to be working at this time. If 911 does not work, we advise residents to contact the appropriate agencies on their non-emergency line,” Director of Communications Elaine Bell said in a statement sent to CTV News on Friday.

The Upper Kingsclear Fire Department in New Brunswick said the outage wasn’t affecting Rogers customers and asked those in need to call 911 using a phone on the Rogers cellular network.

The RCMP in Prince Edward Island tweeted that their landlines were currently working. Nova Scotia’s Emergency Management Office also recommended residents use a landline to call 911.

Airports in the Maritimes warned travellers about possible flight delays.

The Halifax Stanfield International Airport tweeted that landline and cell phone outages were impacting some flights and advised travellers to check with their airline for status updates. New Brunswick’s Fredericton Airport also said the phone outage was services there and told flyers to prepare for potential delays. And the Greater Moncton International Airport told travellers to arrive early, as check-ins are conducted manually due to the outage.

CTV News’ Todd Battis reported that banks and some ATMs were being closed in parts of New Brunswick. He said some stores in the province have also shut down as a result of debit and interac service problems.

There are reports of service issues in Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island in the comments section of the website Canadianoutages.com. There were also problems reported in Ottawa and Toronto.

The website showed a sharp spike Friday morning, in customer reports of problems with Bell and Telus phone services.

1/2 If u are trying to call police during the cell outage plse call using a land line. We r in offices across the island & land lines work. — RCMP P.E.I. (@RCMPPEI) August 4, 2017

2/2 Land Line phone numbers are Queens office is 902 368-9300. Prince office is 902 436 9300 and Kings office is 902 838 9300. — RCMP P.E.I. (@RCMPPEI) August 4, 2017

1/2 URGENT MESSAGE FOR EHS CREWS: EHS is experiencing a province-wide communications outage. — EHS (@EHS_NS) August 4, 2017

2/2 We require all on-duty crews to immediately return to your station. Monitor your tablets from the station for calls. #EHSOutageAug417 — EHS (@EHS_NS) August 4, 2017