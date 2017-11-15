An Alberta man who survived a brutal machete attack in a Halloween night home invasion is back on his feet again, as police continue their search for two men in connection with the incident.

Brian Warman lost two toes, an ear and a lot of blood in the attack, which also left him with injuries to his legs, shoulder and head. He was rushed to hospital after the incident early Nov. 1, where sutures were used to reattach the ear and close large cuts to his shoulder and scalp.

Two balaclava-wearing assailants escaped with his TV, some marijuana and a bit of cash, he says.

It took Warman nearly two weeks to get back on his feet, but he says the emotional scars may take even longer to heal.

“I’ve got to get bars on the windows. I’ve got to get a steel door,” he told CTV Edmonton on Tuesday, in the bloodstained kitchen of his home in Alix, Alta.

The home invasion occurred in the early morning hours after Halloween – a fact that put Warman off his guard when the two masked men broke in.

“I thought it was a couple of my friends that were just playing a Halloween joke,” he said. “I kind of laughed them off and pointed them toward the candy dish.”

But the situation quickly escalated when one of the masked men picked up an ornamental machete and used it to attack Warman.

“It was just a decorative piece and he grabbed it off the wall and started hacking at me with it and cut me across my legs and cut my toes off,” Warman said.

He called the police after the attack, but says he doesn’t remember the ambulance ride.

Police confirm that they were called for a reported robbery. They say the incident appears to have been targeted, and there is likely no risk to others in the neighbourhood.

The police investigation is ongoing.

With files from CTV Edmonton