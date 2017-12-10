Lotto 649: No winner in draw for $5M jackpot
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, December 10, 2017 6:45AM EST
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Dec. 13 will be approximately $7 million.
