Loto-Quebec to use virtual reality to counsel winners on coping with windfall
Lottery winner Gilles Leprohon celebrates after receiving his cheque, Thursday, January 12, 2017 in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)
Cassandra Szklarski, The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, August 30, 2017 11:55AM EDT
Quebec's lottery corporation is using virtual reality to help winners cope with the real-life emotional and financial rollercoaster that often comes with hitting the jackpot.
Loto-Quebec says it's offering the technology for the first time today to a winner who scored a $500,000 prize on a mobile game.
The technique involves wearing a headset that immerses the user into various real-life scenarios they could encounter.
A spokesman says it lasts several minutes and includes scenes at a house party and a workplace.
Brian LeCompte says the VR experiment compliments counselling services already offered to the roughly 1,500 people a year who win prizes of $25,000 or more.
The project is a partnership with Fondation Jasmin Roy, a group that hopes to one day use virtual reality to combat bullying and discrimination in the workplace.
