Longtime Quebec politician under police investigation
Quebec MLA Pierre Paradis responds to reporters' questions at the legislature in Quebec City prior to question period on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2013. (Jacques Boissinot / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 27, 2017 6:40AM EST
QUEBEC - The Quebec premier's office is confirming that a longtime cabinet minister is under police investigation.
In a statement Thursday, Premier Philippe Couillard says Pierre Paradis has been replaced as agriculture minister by Laurent Lessard.
The 66-year-old Paradis, who has represented the riding of Brome-Missisquoi since 1980, has also been kicked out of the Liberal caucus.
A source told The Canadian Press on Thursday that Couillard was informed about an incident involving Paradis when the premier was attending the Davos economic summit last Friday.
Couillard's office reportedly received a letter Tuesday from the person who filed a complaint with the police.
The premier's statement did not elaborate on the nature of the police investigation.
It comes a day after a spokeswoman for Paradis said he was stepping away from his cabinet duties temporarily after falling off a horse and suffering a concussion.
Laurence Lemieux described the concussion as mild and said he suffered no fracture.
MOST WATCHED
More News from Canada
- After near-death experience, Manitoba musician sings his story of mental health
- Grieving parents call for 'massive reform' of daycare system after toddler's tragic death
- Guy Lafleur's son among 4 arrested for break-ins
- Federal government will soon drop mention of gender from ID, activist says
- Longtime Quebec politician under police investigation