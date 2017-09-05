

CTVNews.ca Staff





Edmonton city councillors are sticking up for their city after the latest Lonely Planet travel guide gave the town a snarky and less-than-complimentary review in April.

“Alberta’s second-largest city and capital is a government town that you’re more likely to read about in the business pages than the travel supplements,” the book’s 13th edition says.

The Lonely Planet described Edmonton as “modern, spread out and frigidly cold for much of the year,” with a downtown core that’s for the “moneyed and the down-and-out”.

“That's just not what's happening here anymore. I think it's a myth and anyone who spends time here in the winter and sees the activities going on here gets a very different impression I would suggest someone has written that without bothering to come here,” said city councilor Ben Henderson.

The more praise-worthy review of Calgary, especially the part that mentions the generosity of Calgarians during the Fort McMurray wildfires, is particularly insulting to some Edmontonians.

“Calgary and all of Alberta did step up,” said Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson to the media. “Somebody should ask (Wood Buffalo Mayor) Melissa Blake who really stood up, because it was Northern Alberta communities, from Boyle to Lac Labiche and yes Edmonton that took the largest number of people.”

The reviewer did mention some positives such as Whyte Avenue as the “soul of the city” and the “few decent museums.”

Complaints about the guide can be made to the Lonely Planet via their feedback page.