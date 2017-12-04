LIVE UPDATES: Trial resumes for N.S. man charged with killing off-duty police officer
Truro Police Const. Catherine Campbell was reported missing on Sept. 14, 2015, when she failed to show up for work. (Babineau Photography/Facebook)
HALIFAX -- The trial of a Nova Scotia man charged with killing an off-duty police officer resumes today in a Halifax courtroom.
Christopher Garnier has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and interfering with a dead body in the 2015 death of Truro police officer Catherine Campbell.
The Crown alleges Garnier punched and strangled the 36-year-old and dumped her body on a steep embankment near Halifax's Macdonald Bridge.
Evidence presented in at the trial has indicated Campbell was seen kissing and dancing with a man who bar staff identified as Garnier on Sept. 11, 2015, and then leaving a bar days before her remains were found.
Jurors have also heard testimony that investigators found a green tarp, work gloves, a backpack, yellow rope and tape in the car Garnier was driving when he was arrested.
The trial was adjourned last Thursday after one of the 14 jurors became ill.
